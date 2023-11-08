Sensex (0.05%)
Delhi's air quality 'severe' with AQI in most parts of city above 400

Delhi air pollution today: The odd-even rule for vehicles is set to kick in from November 13, the Supreme Court on Tuesday, however, called the move 'all optics'

Delhi air pollution

Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
The air quality in the national capital remained in the "severe" category on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region was the worst in Punjabi Bagh at 460, followed by Anand Vihar (452) and RK Puram (433).

At ITO, the AQI was 419 on Wednesday morning. In Pusa, it was 426. According to CPCB's data, Delhi's AQI was 395 on Tuesday evening.
Odd-even applicable in Delhi from next week, SC calls it 'all optics'

The odd-even rule for vehicles is set to kick in on November 13. The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure, under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

The Supreme Court (SC), however, called it "all optics".

The apex court, which was hearing a matter relating to debilitating air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), asked the counsel for the Delhi government whether the odd-even scheme had succeeded when it was implemented earlier.

"These are all optics, this is the problem," a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed.

The SC also directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to ensure crop residue burning was stopped "forthwith", saying it cannot let "people die" due to pollution. Taking a stern view of states trying to shift blame to one another for the pollution, the bench observed there cannot be a "political battle" all the time.

In the NCR, Noida and Ghaziabad district administrations have decided that all schools under its jurisdiction will discontinue physical classes in schools, as the AQI continues to deteriorate and remain in "severe" category.

All schools in the districts Gautam Budha Nagar and Ghaziabad are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan (Grap) Stage-IV up to November 10. The administration suggested to schools that they conduct classes in online mode.

Ban on crackers across India

The SC also clarified that the earlier ban on the use of barium and banned chemicals in firecrackers is applicable across the country, not just in the NCR. In 2021, the apex court passed a number of directions to ensure that canned chemicals are not used in crackers ahead of Diwali. Green crackers, however, were allowed.

What is banned and what is allowed in Delhi?

Under Grap-IV, according to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/CNG/electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

Grap Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR and the Delhi government may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for Classes VI-IX and Class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode. 

(With agency inputs)
Air Quality Index Stubble burning Odd-Even Scheme Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality Air quality air pollution Central Pollution Control Board Supreme Court stubble burning air pollution

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

