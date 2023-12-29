Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade rejected to exact revenge: AAP

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the BJP-led central government has rejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade to "exact revenge on the AAP", which is in power in the capital and the border state.
Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now.
The last time Delhi's tableau featured in the Republic Day parade was in 2021. It showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project, according to officials.
Bharadwaj said Delhi's tableau this year would have showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.
"The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre. Its tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade," the minister said.
The theme of the Republic Day parade was 'Nari Shakti' in 2023 and it is 'Viksit Bharat' for the 2024 parade, he said.
"No one can say it's a design competition. The Centre had given us some suggestions and we had incorporated them (into our tableau proposal) and if it would have given us more suggestions, we would have included them too. Our tableau would have showcased schools and the Mohalla Clinic model," he added.
Bharadwaj said it's not a coincidence that Punjab's tableau proposal was also rejected.
"The Centre is doing this to exact revenge on the AAP," he charged.
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had attacked the Centre over the non-inclusion of his state's tableau in the parade and accused it of discrimination.
Eighty per cent of the selected states are the ones ruled by the BJP, he alleged.
The Punjab BJP hit out at Mann on Thursday for politicising the non-inclusion of the state's tableau in the parade, claiming that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carry photos of him and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Republic Day Delhi government AAP AAP government Saurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon