Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert for fog in Delhi, mercury dips to 7 degrees Celsius

IMD issues orange alert for fog in Delhi, mercury dips to 7 degrees Celsius

Delhi cold wave: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning; AQI was recorded at 448 on Thursday

New Delhi Fog, Fog

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast persistent fog across Delhi on Thursday and Friday, attributing the phenomenon to western disturbances originating from the Himalayan region.   
According to IMD data, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

Delhi cold wave: Orange alert issued for Delhi-NCR  

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for fog in the Delhi-NCR region for Thursday and Friday. Early morning visuals from areas such as Ashoka Road, Kushak Road, and Maulana Azad Road on Thursday showed thick fog enveloping the national capital. 

Delhi AQI

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 448 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 
 
Out of the 36 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, 32 reported AQI levels in the ‘severe plus’ category, with several locations recording values exceeding 480, posing extreme health risks to residents. 

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Protest, Pollution Protest

Delhi continue to breath 'severe plus' air quality, no sign of improvement

Security forces,army,soilder

LIVE news: 5 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Bharat Bandh, Bus Stand

MSRTC to add 3,500 new buses to its fleet in 2025, reduce wait time

Delhi HC

Delhi HC directs GNCTD to swiftly fill posts for Mental Health Authority

Goa,Tourism,Beach

Goa Liberation Day 2024: Know history, significance, quotes and more

Key areas such as Anand Vihar, Bawana, Burari, Dwarka, ITO, Jahangirpuri, and North Campus of Delhi University were among those registering ‘severe plus’ air quality, while the remaining stations reported ‘severe’ levels. 
The CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows:
 
-Good (0-50)
-Satisfactory (51-100)
-Moderate (101-200)
-Poor (201-300)
-Very poor (301-400)
-Severe (above 400)
 
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the ‘severe plus’ threshold late Wednesday night, reaching 450 at 11 pm. The city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum stood at 7.6 degrees Celsius, slightly below the seasonal average.  

Drop in minimum temperatures

The IMD has forecast a significant drop in minimum temperatures across northern India following the movement of the western disturbances. Temperatures in the plains could fall by up to 2 degrees Celsius within 48 hours, while the hills are expected to experience a similar drop within 24 hours, the IMD said.

Also Read

Delhi fog, Delhi winters

Fog covers Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, temperature drops to 5 degrees Celsius

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Grap-III measures reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality hits 'very poor'

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi-NCR shivers at 4.5 degrees Celsius; AQI slips to 'very poor' levels

Commuters cross a railway track amid fog on a cold winter morning, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Temperatures drop in Delhi, Punjab; slight respite from cold for Kashmir

Winter,IMD Weather Alert

Delhi's minimum temperature drops to 4.9 degrees C, air quality 'poor'

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi winter Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality North India cold wave cold wave BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon