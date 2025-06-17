Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ED summons D K Suresh in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case; deposition on Thurs

ED summons D K Suresh in Aishwarya Gowda 'fraud' case; deposition on Thurs

Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said

Congress president DK Shivakumar with brother DK Suresh party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader D K Suresh, younger brother of Karnataka deputy CM D K Shivakumar, for questioning in an alleged cheating case linked to a money laundering probe against a local woman, official sources said on Tuesday.

Suresh, a former MP, has been asked to depose on June 19 and get his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The federal probe agency had arrested the local woman -- 33-year-old Aishwarya Gowda -- in April following searches against her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. 

The ED had then said in a statement that the woman claimed proximity with various "high-profile" politicians and cheated people by promising them high returns against gold, cash and bank deposits.

 

She is alleged to have used the name of Suresh and claimed to be his sister. Suresh had also lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru Police, saying his name was being "misused".

The ED is understood to have recorded the statement of Kulkarni as part of the investigation.

The money laundering case against Gowda and her husband, Harish KN, apart from others, stems from various FIRs filed at different police stations in Karnataka.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

