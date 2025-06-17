Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; diet being monitored: Hospital

Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment; diet being monitored: Hospital

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet," says chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening. 

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."  "Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet, he added  On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: Kochi-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur after bomb threat

Security personnel and polling officials with election materials leave for poll duty in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo: PTI)

Parks reopened at tourist destinations in J-K, including some in Pahalgam

Kapil Sibal, Kapil, Sibal

Cash discovery row: Govt wants to control judges' appointments, says Sibal

indigo airlines, indigo

Bomb scare on IndiGo flight from Kochi to Delhi, makes emergency landing

Air India

Air India Ahmedabad-London flight cancelled after snag on Boeing Dreamliner

Topics : Sonia Gandhi Indian National Congress Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon