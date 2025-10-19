Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi records minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, AQI rises to 284

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 12 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Relative humidity stood at 71 per cent at 8.30 am.

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a reading of 284 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

 

Out of the 38 monitoring stations in Delhi, 12 reported air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 364, Vivek Vihar 351, Dwarka 335, RK Puram 323, Siri Fort, Dilshad Garden and Jahangirpuri 318, Punjabi Bagh 313, Nehru Nagar 310, Ashok Vihar 305 and Bawana 304, CPCB data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

