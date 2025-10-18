Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Serving farmers is serving God, says Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We have to increase crop production. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Deoria (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that serving farmers is serving God, and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal.

He said that building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We have to increase crop production.

Addressing a public meeting at Acharya Narendra Dev Inter College in Pathardewa in Deoria district, Chouhan said, "Serving farmers is serving God. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doubling the income of every farmer is our goal. Building a glorious, self-reliant, prosperous India is our goal. We will not compromise on the interests of Indian farmers. Our country is full of wealth and grains. We need to increase crop production."  He urged the farmers to use good seeds for a good harvest. Those who sell faulty or bad seeds should be cautious, and strict action will be taken.

 

He also said that land and soil should be protected for the future generations by adopting natural farming. To achieve this, excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides will be avoided.

Earlier, the Union minister paid floral tributes at the statue of late Ravindra Kishore Shahi, former leader of Bharatiya Jan Sangh.

He also inspected the stalls of various departments at a fair and encouraged the participating farmers and students. Certificates and other materials were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes.

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, UP's Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, UP's minister of state Vijay Laxmi Gautam, Deoria MP Shashank Mani Tripathi, Kushinagar MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, Deoria MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi and others were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

Delhi air remains poor for 5th day, 9 stations in red zone ahead of Diwali

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Self-reliant India no longer just an idea, now a reality: Yogi Adityanath

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Regulation on deepfakes soon, two semicon units operational now: Vaishnaw

amit shah

Infiltration stopped in Assam, illegal immigrants welcomed in Bengal: Shah

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Won't ally with BJP for restoration of statehood to J&K: CM Abdullah

Topics : India News Shivraj Singh Chouhan farmers Agriculture

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon