Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi's action plan to check air pollution to launch from Jun 15: Gopal Rai

The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Gopal Rai said at a press conference

Pollution, Air pollution

The greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's summer action plan to control air pollution in the national capital will come into effect from June 15, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.
The city government has come up with a summer action plan, which will mainly focus on tree plantation, Rai said at a press conference.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We held a meeting on Thursday in which 30 departments participated. The focus of the summer action plan will be on tree plantation. From June 15 to September 15, the government will work by focusing on 12 key points of the summer action plan," he said.
The greening agencies have been directed to prepare their action plans, he added.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) fluctuated between 'moderate' and 'poor' during May 24 to June 12, Rai said and added that dust particles play an important role in summer pollution.
All the agencies will jointly run an anti-dust campaign from June 15 to June 30. For this, 580 patrolling teams will go on inspections and monitor if dust control measures at construction sites are being followed, he said.
In May 2023, the Delhi government launched an action plan to combat air pollution during the summer months with a focus on controlling dust pollution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Air Quality Index Delhi air pollution death environment minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon