Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed national security adviser: Govt order

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, it said

During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

The government on Thursday reappointed former IPS officer Ajit Doval as the National Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.

His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or until further orders, it said.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (Retired) as National Security Adviser with effect from 10.06.2024," said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.
 
During the term of his office, Doval will be assigned the rank of Cabinet Minister in the Table of Precedence, it said, adding the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified separately. 


First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

