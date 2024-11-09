Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi's air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality improves slightly, remains in 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' despite a slight improvement on Saturday evening, CPCB data showed.

Pollution, Air pollution

The humidity level oscillated between 78 per cent and 98 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' despite a slight improvement on Saturday evening, CPCB data showed.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) improved to 351 at 6 pm from 358 at 9 am.

According to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the CPCB, the AQI at Bawana and New Moti Bagh stations were in the 'severe' category with readings of 405 and 408, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 450 'severe'.

 

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 18.3 degrees.

The humidity level oscillated between 78 per cent and 98 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has forecast moderate fog on Sunday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 32 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

LIVE: Had Congress given priority to rural India, we would have less poverty, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Air pollution: CAQM criticises growing backlog of complaints in Delhi

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Delhi AQI slightly improves; drone-based mist targeting pollution hotspots

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Delhi, Gurugram air quality remains 'very poor'; Noida marginally better

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

Bengaluru struggles with 'moderate' AQI, other Southern cities breathe easy

Topics : Delhi air quality air pollution Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon