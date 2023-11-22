Sensex (0.06%)
65971.10 + 40.33
Nifty (0.12%)
19807.65 + 24.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.06%)
41856.50 -27.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.94%)
6399.15 -60.40
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43543.60 -145.55
Heatmap

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe category', relief unlikely

In Dwarka Sector 8, AQI stood at 403. AQI in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 404

Delhi AQI

Photo: ANI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 11:28 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air quality in Delhi slipped into the "severe category" on Wednesday, from the "very poor" category a day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The National Capital experienced "very poor" air quality on Tuesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323.

According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar stood at 405, and in Jahangirpuri, it was recorded at 428. In Dwarka Sector 8, AQI stood at 403. AQI in Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was recorded at 404.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe", and above 450 "severe-plus".

The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with the action taken by authorities to control air pollution and asked them to "take all possible measures to ensure that the quality of air improves in Delhi".

Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a media report regarding the worsening air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the tribunal asked authorities to file a further action taken report within a week.

On Monday, various farmer bodies in Punjab organised protests at the offices of deputy commissioners (DCs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) at many places, seeking the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble.

Following an improvement in the air quality in Delhi, the Centre on Saturday lifted Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV) restrictions, including a ban on construction work related to linear projects and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi, because of the fall in air pollution levels.

Between November 2 and November 9, the national capital experienced its longest and most severe stretch of air pollution, with the AQI above 390 for a record eight consecutive days.

Also Read

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Delhi's air quality plunges to 'very poor' category with the AQI at 309

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Delhi's air quality continues to be 'very poor' with the AQI at 336

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' for third consecutive day with AQI at 261

What will happen in Gaza Strip after Israel stops its war on Hamas?

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Congress, BJP gear up for elections on Nov 25

Staples prices soar across Maharashtra as scanty rain impacts supply chain

Haryana CM should stop doing politics: Punjab minister on stubble burning

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution Diwali air pollution Central Pollution Control Board BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusIndia vs Afghanistan T20s full scheduleGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon