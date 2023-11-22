Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: Congress, BJP gear up for elections on Nov 25

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold the Congress guarantee rally in Churu and Shahpura in Jaipur district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s C P Joshi will address a public meeting in Shrimadhopur. Home Minister Amit Shah has also arrived in Rajasthan today, as both parties gear up for the state Assembly elections poised for Saturday, November 25. : Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold the Congress guarantee rally in Churu and Shahpura in Jaipur district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s C P Joshi will address a public meeting in Shrimadhopur. Home Minister Amit Shah has also arrived in Rajasthan today, as both parties gear up for the state Assembly elections poised for Saturday, November 25.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the state, promising a caste survey, quota in “contract employments contracted by the government”, and extending reservations to office-bearers of cooperative societies. It also committed to providing reservation to minorities proportionate to their population after the caste Census.

The ruling Congress is fighting the elections to become the first incumbent party since 1993 to return to power. The Congress has campaigned for the November 25 polling on the back of its "seven guarantees", some of which it further tweaked in its manifesto. One of the changes includes offering gas cylinders for the price of Rs 400 instead of Rs 500, after BJP's manifesto for Rajasthan promised to not only match Congress' guarantees, but to bring the price of gas cylinders to Rs 450.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi addressed public meetings in Baran and Kota. The PM called the Congress a corruption, nepotism and appeasement - three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation. He added that the BJP's priority in the state would be the welfare and protection of women in the state. The BJP manifesto also includes action against corruption with special investigation teams to look into the paper leak case.