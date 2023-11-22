Sensex (0.18%)
66049.74 + 118.97
Nifty (0.15%)
19813.20 + 29.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
41874.65 -8.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.79%)
6408.20 -51.35
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43634.40 -54.75
Heatmap

Haryana CM should stop doing politics: Punjab minister on stubble burning

Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three people allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based terror module.
Eight weapons and 30 cartridges were recovered from their possession, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Bathinda has arrested 3 persons linked to #ISI-controlled #Pak-based terror module. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested persons were in contact with persons currently lodged in Sangrur Jail under UAPA cases, Yadav said in his post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Recovery: 8 weapons, 9 Magazines & 30 Live Cartridges. FIR registered at PS Cantt Bathinda, Further investigations ongoing for unveiling forward & backward linkages, Yadav added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Punjab CM Mann to inaugurate 76 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Sangrur on Aug 14

NewsClick row: SC seeks Delhi Police's reply on pleas of portal founder

NewsClick row: Founder, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

BJP leader and former Punjab FM Manpreet Badal granted interim bail

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

U'khand tunnel collapse: Rescuers drill halfway towards 41 trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel: Location for drilling identified to evacuate 41 trapped

Army chief calls on Korea's Joint Chief of Staff General Kim Seung-yum

LIVE: Rescuers drill U'khand tunnel debris halfway towards 41 trapped

Topics : Haryana Punjab stubble burning air pollution

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueReliance IndustriesWhatsApp New FeaturesNCERT SyllabusJio Financial ServicesGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyRajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon