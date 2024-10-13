Business Standard
Delhi's air quality turns 'poor' after Dussehra, likely to improve soon

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board

The IMD/IITM forecast also predicts air quality to improve to the 'moderate' category. Photo: Pexels

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'poor' category on Sunday, the day after Dussehra, with the Centre deciding to closely monitor the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Effigies of demon king Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnad packed with firecrackers went up in flames at open grounds in the national capital during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board.

 

The Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) Sub-Committee reviewed the current air quality and weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), according to a statement.

It said Delhi's air pollution had already started declining, dropping to 222 by 5 pm, and is expected to decline further.

The IMD/IITM forecast also predicts air quality to improve to the 'moderate' category.

The CAQM Sub-Committee is responsible for implementing GRAP -- a set of emergency measures to control air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region during winter.

GRAP is categorised into four stages based on Delhi's air quality: Stage I -- 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

After thoroughly reviewing the situation, the Sub-Committee decided to monitor the air quality for another day or more before taking action under Stage 1 of GRAP. It will continue to closely watch the situation for further decisions, the statement said.

Under Stage 1, GRAP calls for strict enforcement of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal orders on phasing out of overage diesel and petrol vehicles.

It also mandates a complete ban on the use of coal and firewood in eateries, restaurants and hotels once the AQI crosses the 200 mark.


First Published: Oct 13 2024

LinkedIN Icon