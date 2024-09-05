Delhi breathes clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024: Report

The national capital breathed clean air for 128 days of the first half of 2024, according to a Delhi government report. The report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said that the "Good days' (good/satisfactory/moderate days together) during the January-July, 2024, period was 128. The number of 'good days' from August 1 to August 20 was 20, it said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The number of 'good days' referring to air quality, increased from 159 in 2018 to 206 in' 2023, it said. An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The identified sources of air pollution are vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning and other combustion sources.

The report cited various steps taken by the Delhi government to mitigate air pollution in the city.

A total of 385 dedicated enforcement teams of the Transport Department and Traffic Police have been formed to check vehicular pollution. These teams impounded 308 over-age vehicles between January 1 to July 15, 2024.

The government has also planned to induct 3,267 electric buses in the current financial year. Also, under its progressive electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has been able to register 14.53 per cent EVs (over 3 lakh) by July 15, the report said.

A total of 338 patrolling teams were deployed to prevent open burning of biomass from October 2023 to July 15, 2024. It carried out over 65,000 inspections issuing around 550 challans and imposing Rs 6.85 lakh as fine, added the report.