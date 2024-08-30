Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

A demolition drive was carried out on Friday by authorities in southeast Delhi's Okhla Phase-2 JJ cluster under heavy security arrangements, officials said.

Residents alleged that they have been living here for many years and that they were not given enough time to take out their belongings.

Dheeraj, a resident of the area, said that they received a notice regarding the demolition two days ago.

"They came here with their bulldozer around 10 am. They did not give us time to take our belongings from our homes. Around 50 shanties are being razed here. We have been living in the area for past many years," he said.