Home / India News / Badlapur sexual assault: SIT declares 2 trustees of school absconding

Badlapur sexual assault: SIT declares 2 trustees of school absconding

The crime branch and cyber police team have been searching for both the Trustees

Badlapur Protest

Police officials said that the duo are not cooperating with the police in the investigation. (Photo:

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the sexual assault on two four-year-olds inside their school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has declared two trustees of the school absconding on Friday, police said.
The crime branch and cyber police team have been searching for both the Trustees after the SIT registered a case of negligence against the duo and called them to record their statements.
Police officials said that the duo are not cooperating with the police in the investigation. Also, when a police team went to the house of both the trustee's they were not found at their homes.
Earlier, SIT announced that it would conduct the identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The identification parade will be conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, where the victims will be identifying the accused.
After the identification of the accused, SIT will prepare a psychological profile of the accused, which would help in further investigation of the case.
Earlier, Bombay High Court said on August 27, that boys need to be educated about gender equality from a young age and there is a need to bring change in their mindset.

Topics : Sexual assault child sexual abuse sexual assault against women

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

