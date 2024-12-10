Business Standard
Delhi's 'poor' air quality shows no improvement, AQI recorded at 224

Delhi's 'poor' air quality shows no improvement, AQI recorded at 224

Delhi's AQI continued to be in the 'poor' category, even as some areas in the city showed improved air quality

A man rides a bicycle past a digital screen displaying weather conditions of the national capital, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Represnational Image (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

The national capital’s air quality continued to be in the 'poor' category with an average air quality index (AQI) of 224 at 8 am on Tuesday, according to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, some areas in Delhi also reported 'moderate' AQI.
 
According to the CPCB, at 8 am, the AQI recorded at ITO was 248, Chandni Chowk at 218 , Major Dhyanchand National Stadium at 237, Patparganj at 224, and Mandir Marg at 220.
 
Some areas also reported a 'moderate' AQI. Lodhi Road reported an AQI of 231 while Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 197, North Campus DU at 181, CRRI Mathura Road at 191 and Pusa at 184 among others.
 
 
Supreme Court relaxes Grap-IV restrictions
 
The Supreme Court allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to downgrade air pollution restrictions in Delhi from Grap Stage IV to Stage II, citing improved air quality last week.
 
However, the court emphasised that the stage III measures must resume if the AQI exceeds 350 and Stage IV restrictions must be reinstated if the AQI crosses 400.

Key measures in Grap Stages III and IV

 
Ban on entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods unless using CNG, LNG, or BS-VI diesel.
 
Prohibition of BS-IV or lower diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles, except for essential services.
 
Restrictions on non-essential light commercial vehicles entering Delhi.
 
Suspension of all construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects.
 
The court also advised incorporating some Stage III measures into the current Stage II restrictions as a precautionary approach.
 

Understanding AQI levels and their impact

The Air Quality Index (AQI) serves as a vital tool to measure air pollution and its effects on health.
 
0–50: Good – This range signifies clean air with minimal health risks.
 
51–100: Satisfactory – Air quality is acceptable, with negligible or no impact on health.
 
101–200: Moderate – Air pollution may cause mild discomfort for sensitive groups, such as individuals with respiratory conditions.
 
201–300: Poor – Increased pollution poses risks to vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly.
 
301–400: Very Poor – This level presents serious health concerns, especially for people with pre-existing medical conditions.
 
401–450: Severe – Pollution in this range affects the general population, often causing respiratory distress.
 
450+ Severe Plus – Air quality at this level is hazardous, with serious health consequences for everyone.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

