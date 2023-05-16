close

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Amrita School, Pushp Vihar, Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
A school in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via e-mail following which police were informed and the school evacuated, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police and bomb disposal squad were rushed to Amrita School after being informed about the threat by the school authorities, a senior police officer said.

The school was immediately evacuated and buildings were checked but nothing suspicious was found so far, the officer said, adding further investigation was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

