Delhi school receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found

"The situation is normal. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad and a SWAT team are sanitising the school building," the police officer added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road

Delhi Public School, Mathura Road (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:36 AM IST
A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road here after the school administration received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, after reviewing the situation, said no suspicious object has been found on the school premises yet.

As the news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parents gathered outside the school in the morning.

The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8 am. A fire tender was rushed to the spot, officials said.

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice -- in April this year and in November 2022.

The most recent threat to The Indian School was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bomb Threat Calls Delhi schools

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 2:16 PM IST

