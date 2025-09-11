Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, lay foundation for ₹18k cr worth projects

PM to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, lay foundation for ₹18k cr worth projects

The Prime Minister will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during celebration of 20 years of Gujarat's Urban Growth Story and launch of 'Urban Development Year, 2025', in Gandhinagar, Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at 1 No State Guest House in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and 14 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth ₹18,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara in Guwahati on September 13.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Guwahati airport at 4:20 pm on September 13.

"At 5:15 pm, he will attend the programme of the birth centenary celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. This programme will be 1 hour 15 minutes long, and the main highlight of the programme is that more than 1200 artists will together sing 14 songs of Dr Bhupen Hazarika for 18 minutes. In that programme, we will inaugurate a biography of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, which will be translated into all the languages of India. We will send this biography to 20 lakh families of Assam. The Reserve Bank of India has prepared a coin with the picture of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and the Prime Minister will launch it," the Assam Chief Minister said.

 

The Prime Minister will stay overnight at 1 No State Guest House in Guwahati.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, inaugurate projects worth ₹18,000 cr

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam cabinet approves SOP for expulsion of foreigners, says CM Sarma

Bhpen Hazarika

A tribute to Bhupen Da: Remembering the legendary voice of India

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt employees to get special leave in Nov to spend time with parents

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Tea industry seeks minimum sustainable price amid imports, price fallpremium

"On September 14, the Prime Minister will reach Mangaldoi at 11 am and he will lay the foundation stone of Darrang Medical College, Nursing College & GNM School with a cost of ₹567 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Narengi to Kuruwa with a cost of ₹1200 crore, Guwahati Ring Road with a cost of ₹4500 crore," the Chief Minister said.

On September 14, the PM will visit Numaligarh Refinery at 2:30 pm, and he will inaugurate the first bamboo-based bio refinery of the country with a cost of ₹5000 crore.

"He will also lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene unit with a cost of ₹7000 crore. After that, the Prime Minister will leave for Kolkata from Jorhat airport," the Assam Chief Minister said.

Posters, banners, and hoardings have been put in different places in Guwahati, and decorations have been made to welcome the Prime Minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan

Rajasthan HC stays cheating case filed against Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

LIVE news update: AAP's protest march against detention of Mehraj Malik foiled in Srinagar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya

Delhi HC bars unauthorised use of Aishwarya Rai's photos, name, likeness

SpiceJet

SpiceJet Kathmandu flight faces suspected tailpipe fire at Delhi airport

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on setting timeline for governors' approval of bills

Topics : Narendra Modi Assam BJP Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon