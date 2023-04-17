Vande Bharat Metro to hit tracks by December 2023; check features

According to media reports, the announcement came after the successful launch of the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train, in several parts of the country. The Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and the Lucknow-based Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO) have been directed by the Railways Ministry to begin production of the rakes for the Vande Metro trains at the earliest.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, on April 14, shared an update related to Vande Metro. The minister said that the government is planning to launch 'Vande Metro' by the end of 2023.