Delhi Traffic Police rolls out app for faster processing of challans

Delhi Traffic Police rolls out app for faster processing of challans

According to Delhi Traffic Police, under the existing mechanism, citizens often faced considerable delays in the updation of notices and challans settled during Lok Adalat proceedings

Odd-even Phase-II starts

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a dedicated 'Digital Lok Adalat' application aimed at ensuring faster and more convenient settlement of traffic challans, an official said on Saturday.

The system has been developed in coordination with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) as part of a technology-driven push to streamline traffic enforcement-related services and reduce delays faced by citizens, the official said.s  According to Delhi Traffic Police, under the existing mechanism, citizens often faced considerable delays in the updation of notices and challans settled during Lok Adalat proceedings. The Digital Lok Adalat system has been introduced as a technological intervention to address these issues by enabling faster disposal and real-time status updates.

 

The newly launched portal provides unified access to traffic challan data and ensures real-time updation of disposed challans. Vehicle owners will also receive SMS notifications informing them about the disposal status of their challans and notices.

The platform has been integrated with the virtual court system, ensuring that updates made through the Digital Lok Adalat automatically reflect across connected platforms. This integration is expected to eliminate duplication of work, reduce procedural delays and improve overall efficiency, the official said.

The system will also simplify court processes as challan and notice details will automatically appear in the application, reducing the scope of manual data entry errors and significantly cutting down waiting time for citizens, according to police.

The initiative is expected to help reduce the backlog of pending traffic challans, provide quicker settlement to vehicle owners, minimise manual processing and clerical errors, and enhance transparency in Lok Adalat proceedings.

Officials said the system has already been implemented and is currently being used in Special Lok Adalat proceedings. In the current Lok Adalat, a total of 1,92,444 challans and notices have been downloaded for settlement.

The disposal status of 1,25,678 challans and notices has been updated on the server. Simultaneously, SMS notifications regarding the disposal status have been sent to the respective vehicle owners on their registered mobile numbers.

Delhi Traffic Police Delhi Police

Feb 14 2026 | 9:18 PM IST

