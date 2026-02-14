Sneakrz operator Brandman Retail debuts on NSE; ends 5% above IPO

Brandman Retail, a distributor and retailer for the premium athleisure and lifestyle brands, has been listed on NSE at a valuation of ₹324.85 crore.

The company, which has an IPO price of ₹176, settled at ₹211.80 on NSE on Friday, up 4.98 per cent.

Brandman Retail, which has raised ₹86 crore through its public issue, will invest the proceeds in store expansion, working capital support, and general corporate purposes, according to a company statement.

Brandman Retail currently operates 21 stores across India, which is a mix of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs).

"As part of its next growth phase, the company plans to open 15 new stores funded through IPO proceeds, forming the first leg of a broader expansion strategy aimed at building a 50+ store national network," it said.

Founded by Arun Malhotra, Brandman Retail has positioned itself as a platform for international sports and lifestyle brands seeking structured entry and expansion in the Indian market.

It operates through a multi-brand retail format as Sneakrz. It has global brands New Balance, Saucony, Anta, Wilson, Salomon and Rockport, in its portfolio here.

As Brandman Retail expands into high-growth Tier II & III markets, it expects its revenues to grow over threefold in the next five years.

"We see strong demand emerging beyond metros, and our focus is on building a sustainable, multi-city retail platform for global sports and lifestyle brands," said Arun Malhotra.

India's sports and athleisure market is having a double-digit growth, driven by factors including growing trends for athleisure, fitness participation and increasing brand awareness.

"With organised sneaker retail still underpenetrated in non-metro markets, Brandman Retail aims to capitalise on the structural shift toward branded retail consumption," it said.