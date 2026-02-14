Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sneakrz operator Brandman Retail debuts on NSE; ends 5% above IPO

Sneakrz operator Brandman Retail debuts on NSE; ends 5% above IPO

The company, which has an IPO price of ₹176, settled at ₹211.80 on NSE on Friday, up 4.98 per cent

Brandman Retail

Brandman Retail (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brandman Retail, a distributor and retailer for the premium athleisure and lifestyle brands, has been listed on NSE at a valuation of ₹324.85 crore.

The company, which has an IPO price of ₹176, settled at ₹211.80 on NSE on Friday, up 4.98 per cent.

Brandman Retail, which has raised ₹86 crore through its public issue, will invest the proceeds in store expansion, working capital support, and general corporate purposes, according to a company statement.

Brandman Retail currently operates 21 stores across India, which is a mix of Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) and Multi-Brand Outlets (MBOs).

"As part of its next growth phase, the company plans to open 15 new stores funded through IPO proceeds, forming the first leg of a broader expansion strategy aimed at building a 50+ store national network," it said.

 

Also Read

NDMC

NDMC ramps up surveillance, cleanup ahead of India AI Impact Summit

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha rejects Roman script demand for Kokborok language

Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal CM Khandu asks citizens to share ideas for Budget 2026-27

Dmitry Peskov

Dollar trade with US aligns with Russia's national currency policy: Kremlin

Surya Kant

Access to justice must deliver real outcomes for all: CJI Surya Kant

Founded by Arun Malhotra, Brandman Retail has positioned itself as a platform for international sports and lifestyle brands seeking structured entry and expansion in the Indian market.

It operates through a multi-brand retail format as Sneakrz. It has global brands New Balance, Saucony, Anta, Wilson, Salomon and Rockport, in its portfolio here.

As Brandman Retail expands into high-growth Tier II & III markets, it expects its revenues to grow over threefold in the next five years.

"We see strong demand emerging beyond metros, and our focus is on building a sustainable, multi-city retail platform for global sports and lifestyle brands," said Arun Malhotra.

India's sports and athleisure market is having a double-digit growth, driven by factors including growing trends for athleisure, fitness participation and increasing brand awareness.

"With organised sneaker retail still underpenetrated in non-metro markets, Brandman Retail aims to capitalise on the structural shift toward branded retail consumption," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Newspace India Limited signs deal to resell GalaxEye satellite products

Piramal Pharma

USFDA issues Form 483 with 4 observations for Piramal Pharma's T'gana plant

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Signature Global, RMZ Group form JV for ₹1,283 crore mixed-use project

ixigo

Ixigo to acquire 60% stake in Spanish train booking platform Trenes

Infosys

Infosys declares 85% average Q3 bonus for employees after strong results

Topics : NSE National Stock Exchange BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today