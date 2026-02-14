Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to embark on 4-day visit to Australia on Monday

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to embark on 4-day visit to Australia on Monday

It said the visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence cooperation and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi will undertake a four-day visit to Australia beginning Monday to explore ways to boost bilateral defence ties and jointly contributing to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The defence ministry said the Army Chief will hold wide-ranging interactions with senior leadership of the Australian defence forces, especially focussing on enhancing army-to-army engagements including training and joint exercises.

It said the visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence cooperation and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations.

"The visit reaffirms the shared commitment of both nations to further enhancing defence cooperation and jointly contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region," it said in a statement.

 

In Canberra, Gen Dwivedi will hold talks with Lt Gen Simon Stuart, the Chief of the Australian Army.

Also Read

Brandman Retail

Sneakrz operator Brandman Retail debuts on NSE; ends 5% above IPO

NDMC

NDMC ramps up surveillance, cleanup ahead of India AI Impact Summit

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

Tripura CM Manik Saha rejects Roman script demand for Kokborok language

Pema Khandu, CM, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal CM Khandu asks citizens to share ideas for Budget 2026-27

Dmitry Peskov

Dollar trade with US aligns with Russia's national currency policy: Kremlin

Lt Gen Stuart and Gen Dwivedi are alumni of the US Army War College's 'Class of 2015' and share a strong professional bond, accoding to the min istry.

The talks between the two military officials will be followed by a comprehensive round table in Australian Defence Forces Headquarters, on the aspects of defence cooperation, modernisation and futuristic operations.

Gen Dwivedi will also address the officers at the Australian Command and Staff College.

From Canberra, Gen Dwivedi will travel to Sydney where he will meet senior officials of Australia's Forces Command (FORCOMD) and the Special Operations Command (SOCOMD).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Philip Green, Australian High commissioner

Ties with India must go beyond economic complementarity: Australian envoy

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman

India-B'desh ties may warm up after BNP win, but stronger Jamaat a concern

Defence

Draft defence buying policy raises 'Made in India' content normspremium

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

Tough to define allies or enemies, India on its own: CDS Gen. Chauhan

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi congratulates Barbados PM on winning third consecutive elections

Topics : Australia India Australia BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today