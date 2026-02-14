Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SIR discrepancy hearings in Bengal end; final rolls to be released Feb 28

SIR discrepancy hearings in Bengal end; final rolls to be released Feb 28

The hearings, which addressed omissions and inconsistencies in name spellings, began on December 27 and continued across the state at camps set up in schools, club rooms and administrative buildings



Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

The hearing for 'logical discrepancy' cases in the SIR exercise concluded across West Bengal on Saturday, a senior EC official said, adding that the the final electoral rolls is scheduled to be published on February 28.

The hearings, which addressed omissions and inconsistencies in name spellings, began on December 27 and continued across the state at camps set up in schools, club rooms and administrative buildings.

"The poll officials will now scrutinise documents till February 21, and the final electoral rolls is slated for publication on February 28," the official said.

Any pending data for Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) must be uploaded by Monday.

 

During the enumeration exercise, around 58 lakh names (deceased/duplicate/shifted voters) were referred as fit for omission and kept out of the draft electoral rolls published in December.

The last date of publication of the final electoral rolls was February 14, which was later extended by the EC to February 28.

The official did not spell out the final number of names to be excluded, but said most of these people did not turn up at the hearing sessions despite being served repeated notices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Elections West Bengal

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 8:53 PM IST

