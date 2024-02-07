Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi traffic updates: Advisory issued for these roads in national capital

Delhi traffic updates today: In view of the Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession in Delhi, traffic is likely to be affected on some routes

Traffic congestion was lower in both Mumbai and New Delhi, according to data from global location technology firm TomTom International. | Bloomberg

A procession is set to pass from Ram Leela Ground and proceed to Pragati Maidan in Delhi on February 7.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi traffic updates Feb 7: The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for a few hours on Wednesday, in view of the Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession in the national capital.

The procession is scheduled to be held with an expected gathering of about 1,500 people, the police said. According to the tentative schedule, it will pass from Ram Leela Ground and proceed to Pragati Maidan via Asaf Ali Road till Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg till W-Point and Mathura Road.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The procession is scheduled to happen between 2 pm and 4 pm. Thus, the police said that the commuters should avoid certain stretches for a hassle-free commute during these hours.

According to the police, the traffic may remain affected on these roads:

1)Asaf Ali Road

2)Turkmen Gate

3)Delhi Gate

4)Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

5)A-Point

6)Indraprastha Marg

7) Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

"…General Public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through social media handles of the Delhi traffic police," it said in the advisory.

Helpline numbers issued

The public may also reach out to helpline numbers in case of needing assistance: WhatsApp - 8750871493; helpline numbers - 1095/011-25844444.

In a separate post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi police also informed that the traffic is affected on Inner Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a bus near ESI Hospital.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it said.

Also Read

New Year's Eve in Delhi: Traffic advisory to check before you head out

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Top headlines: Sovereign wealth funds bullish on RRVL,Tata steel and more

Top headlines: Delhi gears up for G20 Summit, Biden set to travel India

New Year 2024: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory; check details here

Hyderabad IT student assaulted by three men in US, wife approaches MEA

Newsclick HR head Amit Chakravarty moves HC seeking bail in UAPA case

India sees single-day rise of 157 Covid cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

Delhi excise case: Court to pass order on ED's plea against Arvind Kejriwal

Noida metro: Aqua Line to add 11 stations to connect with Blue Line

Topics : Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic Pragati Maidan Traffic BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHDFC BankLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon