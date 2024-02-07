Delhi traffic updates: Advisory issued for these roads in national capital

A procession is set to pass from Ram Leela Ground and proceed to Pragati Maidan in Delhi on February 7.

Delhi traffic updates Feb 7: The Delhi traffic police issued an advisory for a few hours on Wednesday, in view of the Gaudiya Mission's Nagar Sankirtan procession in the national capital.

The procession is scheduled to be held with an expected gathering of about 1,500 people, the police said. According to the tentative schedule, it will pass from Ram Leela Ground and proceed to Pragati Maidan via Asaf Ali Road till Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg till W-Point and Mathura Road.

The procession is scheduled to happen between 2 pm and 4 pm. Thus, the police said that the commuters should avoid certain stretches for a hassle-free commute during these hours.

According to the police, the traffic may remain affected on these roads:

1)Asaf Ali Road

2)Turkmen Gate

3)Delhi Gate

4)Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

5)A-Point

6)Indraprastha Marg

7) Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

"…General Public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through social media handles of the Delhi traffic police," it said in the advisory.

Helpline numbers issued

The public may also reach out to helpline numbers in case of needing assistance: WhatsApp - 8750871493; helpline numbers - 1095/011-25844444.

In a separate post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi police also informed that the traffic is affected on Inner Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to the breakdown of a bus near ESI Hospital.

"Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," it said.