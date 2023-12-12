Delhi University, OP Jindal Global University join hands to host 74th AICC

Delhi University and the OP Jindal Global University are set to organise the 74th Annual All India Commerce Conference (AICC) of the Indian Commerce Association from December 13-15. The conference, scheduled to be held at the campuses of both the organising universities, is expected to see participation from more than 2,500 delegates from different parts of India and abroad.

The main theme of the 74th AICC is ‘One Earth-One Family-One Future’, and it will see discussions on the New Education Policy 2020, business transformation and digital economy, the future of business: from Industry 4.0 to Industry 5.0, entrepreneurship, innovation and start-ups, among others.

Speaking at the inauguration of the conference, Prof. C. Raj Kumar, founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, said that as envisaged by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, under the Viksit Bharat 2047 programme, the role of institutions is essential in empowering Indian youth through commerce and management education.

“Viksit Bharat 2047 envisages the economic transformation of our society, increase in manufacturing, expansion of the services sector, and bringing training and skill management as well. We have an aspiration of a $5 trillion economy, and the most important aspect of that is business education, which merges technology and commerce in a reimagined way. The economic apparatus of India cannot be reimagined without addressing the challenges of commerce education. The ICA-JGU conference comes at an important time which brings young people together with experts and faculty in commerce and management education,” he added.

The conference is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the Ministry of Education, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), and the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO).