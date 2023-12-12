Sensex (-0.54%)
BJP names CM, deputy CMs of Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh: Check names here

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Bhajanlal Sharma as the chief minister of Rajasthan

BJP

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP picked Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Bhajanlal Sharma as the chief minister of Rajasthan. With this announcement, the party has now named chief ministers of all three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh — where it gained victory in the recent Assembly elections.

Bhajanlal Sharma contested the polls from the Sangner Assembly seat, which falls under the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. He defeated Congress candidate Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes. The total percentage of voters in the Sanganer Assembly constituency was recorded at 70.3 per cent.
The BJP named Prem Chand Bairwa, who won the Dudu seat, and former MP Diya Kumari, who secured the Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly seat, have been named deputy chief ministers in Rajasthan.

In the Rajasthan State Assembly elections 2023 for 199 of 200 seats, the BJP emerged victorious with 115 seats, while the Congress secured 69. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got two seats. The polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Sriganganagar will be held on January 5 and the counting of votes will be conducted on January 8. The party has fielded Surenderpal Singh for the seat, while the BSP has fielded Ashok Kumar. Congress has yet to announce a new candidate's name for the seat. The last date for nominations will be December 19.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP picked Mohan Yadav as the new chief minister. Yadav will have two deputy CMs — Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. The party picked former Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the Assembly Speaker.

In the Assembly of 230 members, the BJP secured 163 seats, while the Congress won 66.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP appointed Vishnu Deo Sai as the next chief minister. He is the first tribal leader to hold the post, and he is the first to hail from a region beyond the Other Backward Class-dominated central plains in Chhattisgarh.

In the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023, Sai won the polls from the Kunkuri Assembly seat in the Jashpur district. He defeated the sitting Congress MLA, Udit Minj, by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

The party appointed Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao as new deputy chief ministers of Chhattisgarh. Former chief minister Raman Singh will be the Assembly speaker.

In the Assembly of 90 members, the BJP secured 54 seats, while the Congress got 35. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh could not manage to get even a single seat.
Topics : Chhattisgarh polls Chhattisgarh Assembly Chhattisgarh government Chhattisgarh Rajasthan Assembly rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh BS Web Reports Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Congress

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

