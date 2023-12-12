Sensex (-0.54%)
Biden unlikely to visit India on Republic Day, Quad summit in late 2024

In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year

G20 Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden (Photo: ANI/File)

Press Trust of IndiaANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
US President Joe Biden is not expected to visit India next month to grace the Republic Day celebrations as Chief Guest, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
In September, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited President Biden to be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year.
However, there was no comment on the invitation by India.
Quad later in 2024
The QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Summit which was slated to be held in India in January, is proposed "to be held later" in 2024, according to sources.
The sources said that revised dates are under consideration as the current ones do not work with all the QUAD partners.
"We are looking for revised dates as the dates currently under consideration do not work with all the Quad partners," said the sources.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in May, had announced on the margins of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that India would host the next Quad leaders' Summit.
The QUAD is the grouping of four democracies -- India, Australia, the US, and Japan -- that aims to ensure and support a "free, open and prosperous" Indo-Pacific region.
The forum traces its genesis to 2004 when the four countries came together to coordinate relief operations in the aftermath of the tsunami.
In 2007, the group again met on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) sidelines. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the first to pitch the idea for the formation of Quad in 2007.
The Quad summit, which was hosted by Sydney this year in May 2024, was cancelled after US President Biden withdrew from his visit due to ongoing debt limit talks in Washington.
However, the leaders of the alliance, later agreed that they would hold their summit in Hiroshima, alongside G7 to ensure that the four leaders could come together to mark the Quad's progress over the past year.

Biden scrapped his planned trip to Sydney as well as a historic visit to Papua New Guinea.
The decision -- which prompted Albanese to cancel the scheduled Quad summit -- was seen as a self-inflicted blow to hopes of a more visible US presence in the Indo-Pacific amid its competition with China in the region.
US President Biden thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for agreeing to participate in the Quad meeting today on the sidelines of the G7 summit here.

Topics : Joe Biden Republic Day Quad United States US India relations india in quad

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:05 PM IST

