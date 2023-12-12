Sensex (-0.54%)
69551.03 -377.50
Nifty (-0.43%)
20906.40 -90.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6753.90 -10.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.39%)
44555.75 -173.40
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
47097.55 -216.70
Heatmap

Shah withdraws Bills on criminal laws, introduces new draft legislations

The discussion on the bills will take place day Thursday and voting will take place Friday, Shah told opposition members who demanded sufficient time to study the three bills

New parliament

A total of 12 hours have been allocated for discussing the three bills, Speaker Om Birla said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew the three bills to replace criminal laws and introduced a fresh set of draft legislations incorporating recommendations of a parliamentary panel in Lok Sabha.
He said instead of bringing several official amendments to incorporate recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, the government decided to bring fresh bills incorporating changes.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The discussion on the bills will take place day Thursday and voting will take place Friday, Shah told opposition members who demanded sufficient time to study the three bills.
He said he introduced the bills on Tuesday so that the members could get 48 hours to study the draft laws.
He said mainly five sections have been tweaked and most of the changes relate to grammar and language.
The redrafted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bill seek to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.
Shah also rejected suggestions of referring the three measures to a joint committee, saying the standing committee has made several recommendations.
A total of 12 hours have been allocated for discussing the three bills, Speaker Om Birla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bills to replace criminal laws among 18 listed for winter session

Parliament winter session: 19 Bills, 2 financial items likely to be tabled

Parl panel meets to examine bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

Parl panel reports on bills to replace criminal laws submitted to Dhankhar

Govt to convene all party meet on Sat ahead of Parliament winter session

Biden unlikely to visit India on Republic Day, Quad summit in late 2024

Bhajanlal Sharma named Rajasthan CM; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairva Dy CMs

PV wholesales reach all-time high in November, but cars slip: Siam

Govt moves Bill to regulate poll body authorities' appointment conditions

Top 10 global news searched this year, check the top Google searches

Topics : Amit Shah Parliament winter session central government Indian Penal Code Law and order

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityiQOO 12 India Launch TodayGold Price TodayAdani GroupArticle 370TCS Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm complianceAdani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and moreCorning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degreesCP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic levelStates' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon