Impact of heat index: Delhi recorded 40.9°C on Sunday but it felt like 45°C

The temperature in Delhi reached 40.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday. However, according to the Indian Meteorological Department, it felt more like 45 degrees. This is a direct result of the heat index

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Delhi Weather

Delhi Weather

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
While Delhi's mercury level reached a high of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the weatherman and a search on the internet, the temperature felt more like 45 degrees.
Why was there such a gap in the temperatures? The answer is that the reading that says "feels like" is the heat index, while the other is the actual temperature. What does this mean? Why is there a mention of two temperatures?

Delhi weather: Heat Index

The heat index is also called evident temperature or reel feel. It is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is factored in with the air temperature.
Weather specialists have found that when the air temperature is 24 degrees Celsius and the general humidity is zero per cent, one will feel like the temperature is 21 degrees Celsius. Also, when the temperature is 24 degrees Celsius and the general humidity is 100%, we feel like it's 27 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, it would be determined based on things like relative humidity, minimum and maximum temperatures, wind speed, and the length of a heatwave. In addition, the authorities would determine the warning levels like red, yellow, or orange based on this heat index and issue instructions for preventing heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat-related illnesses.

Topics : Delhi weather India Meteorological Department weather forecasts

First Published: May 15 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

