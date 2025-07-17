Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Grey clouds to persist in Delhi, IMD forecasts light rainfall today

According to IMD's weekly forecast bulletin, the city is expected to experience light to moderate rain, with cloudy skies, till July 23

While no warnings have been issued, limited rainfall could lead to an increase in humidity levels in the coming days | (PTI Photo)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Delhi continues to witness pleasant weather as the monsoon phase remains active across the city. While monsoon arrived several weeks ago, rainfall patterns have been unpredictable, with more regular showers seen in recent days. Overcast skies have frequently covered the Delhi-NCR region, often without any rainfall, adding to the region’s humidity levels.

Weather forecast in Delhi for July 17

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to see mostly cloudy skies today. Intermittent light rain, accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms, is expected over the next two days, with only light showers anticipated thereafter. 
 
Daytime temperatures are forecast to stay between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows may hover around 25.2 degrees Celsius. Recent readings suggest a variation of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average.

Cloudy skies likely till July 23

As per IMD’s weekly forecast, Delhi is expected to experience cloudy skies with occasional light to moderate rainfall through to July 23. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible. While no warnings have been issued, limited rainfall could lead to an increase in humidity levels in the coming days. 

Heavy rains disrupt life in Kerala; schools shut

In contrast, southern India, particularly Kerala, is grappling with intense monsoon conditions. On July 16, heavy rainfall caused water levels in rivers to surge, prompting authorities in several districts to declare holidays for educational institutions and restrict access to hilly terrain.
 
The IMD issued varying alerts across the state — starting with an orange warning in five districts, which was later upgraded to a ‘red alert’ in two and extended as orange in seven others.
Red alerts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall above 20 cm in 24 hours — were issued for Kannur and Kasaragod. Orange alerts were issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. A ‘yellow alert’ was also in effect for parts of Telangana. 
Following these warnings, educational institutions in Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod were ordered to remain shut on July 17. In Wayanad, mining activities and adventure tourism were suspended by the district administration as a precautionary measure.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

