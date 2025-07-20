Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi enjoys pleasant weather as IMD issues red alert for Kerala, Karnataka

Delhi witnesses light rain and 'satisfactory' air as IMD forecasts extreme weather for Kerala and Karnataka and places several states under alerts

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala and coastal Karnataka on July 20. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi continued to experience pleasant monsoon weather on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and generally cloudy skies throughout the day. Surface winds were expected to blow at 15–25 kmph.
 
The maximum temperature in the Capital is likely to remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 25–27 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels are expected to rise due to limited rainfall. No weather warnings have been issued for Delhi.
 

Delhi’s air quality remains in 'satisfactory' range

 
Aided by the ongoing wet spell, Delhi's air quality continued to remain within the 'satisfactory' range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 66 at 7 am on July 20.
 
 
The 24-hour average AQI stood at 54 on July 19. Most parts of the National Capital Region also reported improved air quality, with AQIs in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded at 72, 57 and 60, respectively.
 
As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

IMD issues red alert for Kerala and Karnataka

 
The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall for Kerala and coastal Karnataka on July 20, placing both states under a red alert. A red alert indicates the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall of 21 cm or more in isolated areas.
 
In Kerala, Kannur and Kasaragod districts are on red alert, while an orange warning has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts. Squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is expected in these regions.
 
Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, while the rest of India remains under a yellow alert, except Rajasthan. 
 

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

