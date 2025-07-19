Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Scattered showers bring relief to Delhi, but rising humidity continues to trouble residents

Delhi Rains, Rain

The city will witness grey skies with intermittent rainfall until at least July 25 (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Saturday morning after receiving light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds the day before, offering the much-needed respite from the July heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded scattered showers across the national capital, which kept daytime temperatures below the seasonal average.
 
For Saturday, the weather department expects cloudy skies with light rainfall. According to IMD, daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will hover around 25.2 degrees Celsius. Winds with speeds of 15–25 kmph are likely to continue. 
 
 
The city will witness grey skies with intermittent rainfall until at least July 25. While no weather warnings have been issued, humidity levels are expected to rise owing to limited rainfall.

Earlier on July 17, heavy evening showers led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and the NCR region, causing traffic disruptions and impacting airport operations. At least five flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. 

Air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ range

Aided by the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained within the ‘satisfactory’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 55 at 8 am on July 18. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 51–100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, while 0–50 is deemed ‘good’. 

18 die in UP due to rain-related incidents

At least 18 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh during a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on July 18, in rain-related incidents such as drowning and snakebite, state officials reported on Saturday. 
Chitrakoot reported the highest number of fatalities with six deaths, followed by three each in Mahoba, Banda, and Moradabad. One death each was recorded in Ghazipur, Lalitpur, and Gonda. Of the total deaths, eight were due to drowning and two were caused by snakebites.
 
Officials noted that the fatalities occurred across July 17 and 18, as intense rainfall triggered several accidents and hazardous conditions throughout the state.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

