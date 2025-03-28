Delhi braces for hotter days as mercury set to rise, AQI remains 'poor'

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a significant rise in Delhi-NCR's maximum temperatures, with no major change in minimum temperatures. March is set to end with a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius.
Weather updates for today
Delhi might get brief respite as maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius today. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy today. Friday's forecast indicated a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 15-25 km/h will prevail throughout the day.
IMD’s forecast for the week
The sky is likely to remain clear till March 26. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 37 degrees Celsius on March 26, while March 25 and 27 will see highs of 36 degrees Celsius, making these the hottest days of March. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 20–30 km/h, are likely to prevail over the national capital from March 27 to 29. Despite the rise in maximum temperatures, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) was recorded at 231 at 7 am on March 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 259 at 4 pm on March 27.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Saturday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.