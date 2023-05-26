close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Passengers create ruckus at Patna airport as SpiceJet flight gets delayed

Agitated passengers created ruckus at the Patna airport after a SpiceJet flight was delayed, said officials here on Friday

IANS Patna
The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Agitated passengers created ruckus at the Patna airport after a SpiceJet flight was delayed, said officials here on Friday.

The passengers, who were scheduled to fly to Delhi on Thursday, waited for the entire night and finally the flight was available in the morning hours of Friday.

The Patna-bound SG 471 from New Delhi was diverted to Varanasi airport on Thursday evening. The airline company claimed that the flight could not land at the Patna airport due to bad weather. Hence, it was diverted to Varanasi. The same flight had to return from Patna to Delhi.

The flight was scheduled to depart from the Patna airport at 4.30 p.m. on Thursday. The airlines company informed the passengers that the flight was delayed for four hours and it will depart at 8.30 p.m. Accordingly, the passengers reached Patna airport at 6.30 p.m., but the flight did not reach. The airlines finally informed the passengers at 10.15 p.m. that the flight was not coming to Patna in the night and hence it would be available on Friday morning.

Following the development, the passengers present at the airport created ruckus at the counter of SpiceJet. Some returned home but the majority stayed at the airport for the entire night.

The passengers claimed that the weather of Patna was clean, still the airline company diverted the SG 471 flight to Varanasi.

Also Read

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi after false cockpit warning

Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

Delhi HC dismisses Gandhis' pleas against income tax assessment transfer

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

SC refuses to entertain PIL for inauguration of new Parl building by Prez

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

--IANS

ajk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : airport SpiceJet

First Published: May 26 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India likely to see listing of 4 REITs in next 18 months: CBRE India head

NIIF, real estate
6 min read

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

Alwar,Lynching
3 min read

Former Pak PM Imran Khan revokes party membership of all PTI defectors

Imran Khan
2 min read

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

World Trade Organisation, WTO
3 min read

Journey of the old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927

Parliament
5 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon