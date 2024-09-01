Business Standard
Depression over Andhra, Odisha coasts move north, says IMD official

Meanwhile, several places in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall, including heavy rainfall in some places

Alerting people living in low-lying areas, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmandh said the first level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as the Krishna river is in spate, following heavy inflows (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

The depression over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, which has been causing heavy rainfall over the past two days, moved northwestwards to cross the southern state's coast near Kalingapatnam in the wee hours of Sunday, said a India Meteorological Department official.
The weather system crossed near Kalingapatnam between 12.30 am and 2.30 am and currently lay centred over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, about 90 km north to northwest of Visakhapatnam and 120 km east of Malkangiri.
"It is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh to weaken into a well-marked low pressure area during the next 24 hours," the official said in a release.
Meanwhile, several places in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive rainfall, including heavy rainfall in some places.
Parts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada and Nandyala districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall, said an official release.
Light showers are predicted at some places in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari and other districts, along with some places in the Rayalaseema region.

Alerting people living in low-lying areas, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority managing director R Kurmandh said the first level warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada as the Krishna river is in spate, following heavy inflows.
He noted that more than 5.5 lakh cusecs of floodwaters were discharged from the barrage and cautioned people to stay away from canals, culverts, manholes, swollen streams and uprooted electric poles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

