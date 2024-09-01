Business Standard
T'gana CM instructs officials to be on alert as widespread rains lash state

Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately

The top officials have been asked to review the field-level situation from time to time and take necessary action | File image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

In view of heavy rains across the state, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked all government department officials to be on high alert.
The Chief Minister spoke to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and directed to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity, and Health Departments are on high alert.
Officials have been instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately. In view of the lifting of the gates of the reservoirs, officials have been asked to vacate people in the low-lying areas to safer places.
As per the instructions of the CM, the Chief Secretary and DGP Jitender held a teleconference with the Collectors, SPs, Police Commissioners, Corporations, and Municipal Commissioners of all districts. The top officials have been asked to review the field-level situation from time to time and take necessary action.
According to the latest update on the weather report from Telangana, Dr K Nagaratnam, Director of the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, said, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next 3 days.
"Red warning had been issued for today and tomorrow in Telangana. East and North East districts have been issued red warning and north & south districts have been issued orange warning for today and tomorrow. All districts have been issued heavy rainfall warning. GHMC will have moderate rains and heavy rains at certain times. Hyderabad is issued orange warning for today and tomorrow," Nagaratnam said.
In a press release, IMD on Saturday said that the Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana, adding that very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Narayanpet and heavy rainfall occurred at most places in Mahabubabad, a few places in Warangal, and isolated places in B. Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, and Wanaparthy Districts of Telangana.

The IMD has issued a red alert and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana on Sunday.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert and predicted heavy rain at a few places in the districts Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Medak of Telangana on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

