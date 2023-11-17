Sensex (-0.35%)
65753.65 -228.83
Nifty (-0.12%)
19740.95 -24.25
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
41807.10 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.04%)
6461.40 + 2.65
Nifty Bank (-1.26%)
43606.25 -555.30
Heatmap

Details of Bhopal gas tragedy already in public: HC refuses to stay series

"It cannot be disputed that Bhopal gas tragedy was a most terrible and unfortunate event which made headlines and continued to remain in news not only nationally but internationally for several years"

bhopal gas tragedy

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has refused to stay the release of the web series "The Railway Men The Untold Story of Bhopal 1984", citing that the details of the event were already available in the public domain.
A vacation bench of Justice Arif Doctor on November 15 dismissed the petitions filed by two erstwhile employees of Union Carbide India Limited, who claimed that the series' depiction of the events leading to the tragedy and its cause may cause prejudice to them.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
One of the petitioners was in charge of the MIC plant as production manager, and the other was in charge of the pesticides factory of the UCIL.
The petitioners Satya Prakash Choudhry and J Mukund were convicted in the case. They later filed appeals against the conviction, which is pending.
The high court, while refusing to stay the release of the series, noted that the petitioners have failed to make out a very strong and compelling prima facie case that the web series contains defamatory, slanderous or libellous material.
It cannot be disputed that the Bhopal gas tragedy was a most terrible and unfortunate event which made headlines and continued to remain in the news not only nationally but internationally for several years, the court said.
The gas leak and the events surrounding it have been discussed and examined over the years, and they form the basis of several documentaries, movies, books and so on, which are available in the public domain, it said.
Refusing any relief by way of injunction, the bench held that the web series was neither a documentary nor narration of facts but is simply stated to be inspired by true events, which are all in the public domain.
It further noted that the petitioners were seeking a stay on the release of the series solely on the grounds that it could potentially cause grave injustice to them.
It said that the petitioners were found guilty way back in 2010 and the contents of the trial and judgment are available in the public domain.
The court said the makers of the series have included a disclaimer before each episode stating that it was a work of fiction inspired by real events.

Also Read

PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

IndianOil top bidder for Reliance's KG gas for second auction in row

ONGC sells KG basin field's gas to Torrent, GAIL at $11 per mmBtu

ONGC to start delivering fuel from KG basin from June 15, seeks $12 price

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Deep fake is a big concern: Prime Minister asks ChatGPT to give warning

Kamal Nath's son Nakul stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Ensure ban of private polluting buses in Delhi: AAP govt to authorities

HC pulls up Maha govt for delay in website creation for sales tax tribunal

India raises concerns over potential carbon taxes in UK FTA talks: Report

The petitioners, in their pleas, sought an injunction on the release of the series, citing certain inhibitions over the depiction of the cause of the tragedy.
The pleas claimed that they had no objection to the depiction of the role of those involved in the rescue work but had an issue with the portrayal of the cause/events leading up to the gas leak.
The depiction of events in the web series would possibly gravely prejudice the ongoing judicial proceedings against them, they said.
The makers of the series Yash Raj Films Private Limited said the pleas were baseless and misconceived and that the petitioners are not named, identified or blamed for the gas leak in the series, which is slated to release on November 18.
More than 3,000 people were killed, and lakhs were affected in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that also caused environmental damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhopal Gas Tragedy Bombay High Court web series

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon