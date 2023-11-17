Sensex (-0.22%)
65836.75 -145.73
Nifty (-0.18%)
19730.45 -34.75
Nifty Midcap (0.19%)
41807.10 + 80.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.04%)
6461.40 + 2.65
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
43591.95 -569.60
Heatmap

Kamal Nath's son Nakul stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Nakul Nath, Congress leader and son of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, was allegedly stopped from entering polling booth in Chhindwara

Nakul Nath

(Photo credit: X/ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 3:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son, was allegedly stopped from entering a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday morning.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, some workers, allegedly belonging to the BJP, can be seen stopping Nath from entering the booth, while a Congress party worker can be seen defending him, saying “it is not right”.


Violence was also reported at polling booths 147 and 148 of the Dimani Assembly constituency in Mirghan earlier in the day, where people resorted to stone pelting. One person also sustained injuries in the violence, reported ANI.

According to the police, the situation is now under control and heavy security has been deployed.


On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said that the polling is underway in a “peaceful manner”.

"Voting is being held peacefully across the state. There is no report of any issue from anywhere. We are continuously tracking the situation. All the collectors, sector officers are on the field," Rajan told reporters.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh went to polls to decide the electoral fate of 2,533 candidates in 230 Assembly seats, including political top guns like state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor and rival Kamal Nath. 

Polling will be held till 6 pm in all the Assembly segments except in Baihar, Lanjhi and Paraswada seats in Balaghat district, 55 booths in Mandla district's Bichhiya and Mandla seats, and 40 polling stations in Dindori district, all Naxalite affected, where voting time is till 3 pm.

Also Read

Shivraj Chouhan announces Hanuman Lok project in Kamal Nath's home turf

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

MP Assembly polls: Not in race for chief minister's post, says Scindia

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of bribing voters with liquor on MP poll eve

'Celebrations in Pakistan' if other party wins MP polls: Narottam Mishra

MP polls: Stone pelting at 2 polling booths in Dimani segment, 1 injured

Madhya Pradesh election LIVE: Over 45% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Topics : Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Congress Election news Elections in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon