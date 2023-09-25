close
PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

The BJP is eyeing a gathering of 1 million people at the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' to demonstrate the party's strength

PM modi, narendra modi, MP elections, Madhya pradesh elections

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday where he will be addressing a mega congregation of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers — "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" — at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

The event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state.

Several reports claimed that the BJP is eyeing a gathering of one million people at the event to demonstrate the party's strength.

Also Read: MP CM Chouhan starts 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana' ahead of polls

Schools have also been ordered to stay shut due to anticipated heavy traffic congestion, which is likely to arise as the Bhopal Police regulated several routes in the city for PM Modi's arrival, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Consequently, parents have received messages over the weekend notifying them of the school closure on Monday due to the PM's visit, it added.

BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh election

The "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" is a part of the BJP's launch of a series of five yatras earlier this month. BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated the first yatra in Chitrakoot, Satna, on September 3. "The formal culmination of these yatras would mark the mega workers' meeting in Bhopal on September 25," a party leader said.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election, which is slated for later this year, will see a tough battle unfolding between the ruling BJP and the Congress. A confident BJP has also unveiled its slogan for the election, "abki bar 150 par" (victory in more than 150 seats). Notably, in a bid to counter the narrative, the Congress has launched a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' in the state to highlight the "failures" of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

During the 2018 assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the winner with 114 seats out of 230 seats. Under Kamal Nath, a coalition government was formed, however, the alliance faced a setback after 15 months when a group of Congress MLAs, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a Union minister, defected to the BJP.
Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt BJP Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Shingh Chauhan Shivraj Singh govt Bhopal BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

