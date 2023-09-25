PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday where he will be addressing a mega congregation of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers — "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" — at the Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal.

The event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh co-founder Deendayal Upadhyaya to mark the formal culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' that crisscrossed the length and breadth of the state.

Schools have also been ordered to stay shut due to anticipated heavy traffic congestion, which is likely to arise as the Bhopal Police regulated several routes in the city for PM Modi's arrival, Dainik Bhaskar reported.

Consequently, parents have received messages over the weekend notifying them of the school closure on Monday due to the PM's visit, it added.

BJP vs Congress in Madhya Pradesh election

Also Read Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023 full India schedule, timings, medal hopefuls, streaming Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming Asian Games 2023 India schedule on September 24: Timings and medal matches Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit PM Modi to address mega meet of BJP workers in Bhopal ahead of polls PM Modi to address mega meet of BJP workers in poll-bound MP on Monday Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP, Chhattisgarh: Rahul MP CM Chouhan starts 'Mukhyamantri Krishak Mitra Yojana' ahead of polls BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

The "Karyakarta Mahakumbh" is a part of the BJP's launch of a series of five yatras earlier this month. BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated the first yatra in Chitrakoot, Satna, on September 3. "The formal culmination of these yatras would mark the mega workers' meeting in Bhopal on September 25," a party leader said.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election , which is slated for later this year, will see a tough battle unfolding between the ruling BJP and the Congress. A confident BJP has also unveiled its slogan for the election, "abki bar 150 par" (victory in more than 150 seats). Notably, in a bid to counter the narrative, the Congress has launched a 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' in the state to highlight the "failures" of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government.

During the 2018 assembly election, the Congress had emerged as the winner with 114 seats out of 230 seats. Under Kamal Nath, a coalition government was formed, however, the alliance faced a setback after 15 months when a group of Congress MLAs, led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now a Union minister, defected to the BJP.