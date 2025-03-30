Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Developed, inclusive Bharat will be true tribute to Ambedkar: PM Modi

During his visit to Nagpur on Monday, PM Modi paid tributes at Deekshabhoomi, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956

PM Modi said that Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that building a "developed and inclusive Bharat" will be the true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

During his visit to Nagpur on Monday, PM Modi paid tributes at Deekshabhoomi, where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

He went inside the stupa at the Deekshabhoomi and paid homage to Ambedkar's 'asthi' (mortal remains) kept there. 

In his message penned in Hindi in the visitors' diary at the venue, Modi said, "I am overwhelmed that I got an opportunity to visit Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, in Nagpur. One can feels Babasaheb's principles of social harmony, equality and justice in this holy atmosphere here."  He further said that Deekshabhoomi energises people to move ahead with a system of equal rights and justice for the poor, less privileged and the needy.

 

"I have full faith that in this Amrit Kaalkhand, we will take the country to new heights of progress with the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Building a developed and inclusive Bharat will be the true tribute to Babasaheb," Modi added.

PM Modi had last visited Deekshabhoomi in 2017.

Topics : Narendra Modi B R Ambedkar Ambedkar

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

