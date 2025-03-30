Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 06:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt adopts 'zero tolerance' against corruption, urges transparency

The Finance department recently issued a communication to various departments ensuring submission of half yearly reports on January 1 and July 1 each year

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with various departments on Thursday also said that her government will maintain "zero tolerance" against corruption. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The BJP government in Delhi has adopted a zero tolerance stance against corruption, directing various departments to submit six monthly action taken reports.

The Finance department recently issued a communication to various departments ensuring submission of half yearly reports on January 1 and July 1 each year on the steps taken to enhance transparency and efficiency of governance and delivery of services.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in a meeting with various departments on Thursday also said that her government will maintain "zero tolerance" against corruption and pay special attention to prevent irregularities in the implementation of schemes. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all Union Territories, including Delhi, for furnishing reports on the steps taken by them for ensuring transparency in the implementation of schemes, strengthening anti-corruption branches (ACBs) and procurement of goods through Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portals, said a senior Delhi government officer.

 

Accordingly, the departments and their heads and in-charge officers have been instructed to work for strengthening transparency and improving good governance measures in Delhi.

The heads of departments have also been instructed to encourage use of technology to improve delivery of public services and improve monitoring performance.

Senior officials have also been directed to identify sensitive and non-sensitive posts and ensure rotational transfers within the given timeframe, he added.

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:21 AM IST

