Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI drops to 140

Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the 'moderate' category

Earlier this week, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning after remaining 'poor' for the last few days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 140 at 7 am on March 30, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), compared to 157 at the same time on Saturday.
 

AQI across Delhi-NCR

 
Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) improved, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 153 at 4 pm on March 29. Gurugram in Haryana reported an AQI of 159, while Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 104 and 118, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 182, falling to the ‘moderate’ category. 
 
 

CAQM invokes Grap stage I curbs 

 
Earlier this week, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR after the city’s air quality index (AQI) fell into the ‘poor’ category.
 
The decision was based on the CPCB daily AQI bulletin. Under Stage I, all 27 prescribed measures must be strictly implemented by the relevant agencies, including the NCR Pollution Control Boards and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
 
Authorities have urged residents to support Grap by adhering to guidelines such as keeping vehicle engines well-tuned, maintaining proper tyre pressure, and ensuring pollution control certificates are up to date.
 

Delhi weather update

 
Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Sunday morning.  Delhi might get a brief respite as maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy today. Sunday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds will prevail during the daytime. 

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

