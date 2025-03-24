Monday, March 24, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Development projects underway in J-K's Nowshera; PMAY-G surveys done

Development projects underway in J-K's Nowshera; PMAY-G surveys done

The Line-of-Control in Nowshera previously faced frequent shelling, which made development work extremely challenging in this region

jammu and kashmir

Representative Image: Poonam Sharma, a resident of Nowshera block, said that roads have been constructed and development is taking place. (Photo: Pexels)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Development works under various central government schemes are underway in Nowshera, the border tehsil of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, and surveys are being conducted in the region to build permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The Line-of-Control in Nowshera previously faced frequent shelling, which made development work extremely challenging in this region.

Poonam Sharma, a resident of Nowshera block, said that roads have been constructed and development is taking place. 

"A lot of shelling used to happen here, and the conditions were dire... But development is happening here slowly... Proper roads have been constructed... Meetings are conducted regularly where we are informed of various schemes and how we can avail of their benefits," Sharma told ANI.

 

Rai Kumar, a resident of Nowshera block said the development works couldn't happen here earlier because of shelling.

Also Read

Baramulla, Army

J&K police, army intensify joint operation to hunt terrorists in Kathua

terrorists encounter, J & K terrorist encounter

Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Supreme Court, SC

SC upholds acquittal of JKSLF members in 1990 kidnapping, murder case

Amarnath

Bids invited for DPRs to set up ropeway to Amarnath cave shrine in J&K

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Abdullah extends power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers in J&K

"Now we are getting water tanks, better roads... We have also been made aware of various schemes... The government is giving us permanent houses, and 50 per cent of the houses have been constructed here now... Bunkers have been made here so we have a place to hide when we go outside to work.," Rai Kumar told ANI.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), Rs. 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs. 1.30 lakh in North Eastern States and Hilly States (including UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh) are provided as unit assistance, the Ministry of Rural Development said in a release on March 21.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for "Implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29" for the construction of an additional two crore rural houses with an outlay of 3.06 lakh crores.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

BS LIVE updates: FM Sitharaman to introduce Finance Bill in Parliament today

Jagdeep Dhankhar, JP Nadda, Kharge

Rajya Sabha chairman to meet with Nadda, Kharge to discuss NJAC issue

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra's Shinde joke sparks Sena outrage; hotel vandalised, FIR filed

migrant workers

'Go corona, go': 5 years to Covid-19 lockdown and the frenzy that followed

Bullet train, train, railway

Accident at bullet train site near Ahmedabad; several trains cancelled

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir PMAY-G housing scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon