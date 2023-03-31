Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

“Camps are going to be organised at the Gram Panchayat level across all districts in the country by the banks with active participation of the State administration and other ministries of Government of India to ensure that benefits of...PMJJBY and PMSBY reach the masses,” the department said.

The department of financial services is rolling out a three-month campaign starting April 1 to achieve saturation under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).