close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

The department has advised chief secretaries of States/ UTs and chairman and CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to extend full support during the campaign

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
villagers, accounts, micro-finance

Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The department of financial services is rolling out a three-month campaign starting April 1 to achieve saturation under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY). 
“Camps are going to be organised at the Gram Panchayat level across all districts in the country by the banks with active participation of the State administration and other ministries of Government of India to ensure that benefits of...PMJJBY and PMSBY reach the masses,” the department said.


The department has advised chief secretaries of States/ UTs and chairman and CEOs of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to extend full support during the campaign.
“Lead District Managers (LDMs) will lead the campaign in consultation with State/ UT Level Bankers Committees of the States/ UTs and District Magistrates/ Collectors of the Districts. Line Ministries of Government of India have been advised to utilise their field functionaries for identification and mobilisation of the Scheme beneficiaries for enrolment,” it added.

DFS have instructed all nodal officers to participate in the special SLBC/ UTLBC meetings and to undertake field visits for monitoring the Gram Panchayat level saturation campaign.
PMJJBY and PMSBY are aimed at providing life and accidental insurance cover to the citizens, especially the marginal sections of the society.  PMJJBY provides insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in the event of death due to any reason whereas PMSBY provides accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh for death or full permanent disability and Rs 1 lakh in case of partial permanent disability.  The two schemes provide the much needed financial support to the subscribers and/or their families in such eventualities.

Also Read

Achieve financial inclusion targets, finance ministry tells PSBs

Customer protection the core of new RBI microfinance rules: Dy governor Rao

Sensex jumps 249 pts on late buying, Nifty tops 18,400; Airtel, ICICI lead

Almost 79% migrants availed PDS at their home locations, says study

Banks, FIs should play key role in financing NIP projects: DFS secy

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Bank of Maharashtra opens first dedicated branch for startups in Pune

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

ICICI to double wealth bankers, boost assets to $60 billion in 2 yrs

Topics : Microfinance

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

villagers, accounts, micro-finance
2 min read

Irdai grants life insurance registration to Acko & Credit Access Grameen

IRDAI
1 min read

Benchmark G-sec yields close lower at FY23 end vis-a-vis Dec 2022

Better rated firms moving to bond mkt, says RBI report
2 min read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Interest rate
4 min read
Premium

Gold, debt funds, insurance: What to do with your investments in FY24

financial year, financial planning
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

From insurance policies to MFs, here are the new tax rules from April 1

savings, investment, saving scheme
4 min read

At $578.78 bn, India's forex reserves rise to over eight-month high

foreign inflows
1 min read

Govt hikes interest rates on most small savings schemes by up to 70 bps

Interest rate
4 min read
Premium

Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

IRDAI
6 min read

Rupee appreciates by 24 paise to 82.10 against US dollar on FII flows

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon