Another grand feat accomplished by Isro: Prez Murmu on success of Aditya L1

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated ISRO for successfully placing India's first solar observatory Adiyta-L1 into its destination orbit, and said the mission will benefit the entire humanity.

"Another grand feat accomplished by ISRO! As part of India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, the observatory has been placed in the final orbit and reached its destination at Lagrange Point 1," Murmu said in a post on 'X'.

"Congratulations to the entire Indian scientist community for the great achievement! This mission will enhance our knowledge of the Sun-Earth System and benefit the entire humanity," she added.

Murmu also said that the significant participation of women scientists in ISRO missions "takes women empowerment too onto a higher orbit".

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday placed Adiyta-L1 into its destination orbit Lagrange Point 1. The Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth. It is about one per cent of the total distance between the Earth and the Sun.