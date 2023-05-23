close

Digital technologies will be key factor in future trade: WTO chief

The chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Tuesday that digital technologies will serve as a key factor that affects trade in the future

The chief of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said on Tuesday that digital technologies will serve as a key factor that affects trade in the future, adding that her agency will play a role in facilitating the digital-based global trade, according to Seoul's industry ministry.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala made the remarks during a meeting with young businesspeople in the digital sector at the headquarters of internet portal giant Naver Corp. in Seongnam, just southeast of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

According to the ministry, the director-general said that digital technologies will decide the future of trade and the digital transition will create both chances and challenges for businesses and governments, reports Yonhap news agency.

The WTO will contribute to promoting international cooperation and devising a policy basis for countries to facilitate digital trade, Okonjo-Iweala said, saying South Korea is taking the lead in the digital realm.

The meeting drew dozens of young officials from innovative digital companies in South Korea, including Naver, e-grocery giant Kurly Corp, and devices and software developer for visually impaired people Dot Inc.

Okonjo-Iweala arrived in South Korea on Monday for a three-day stay for talks with senior government officials and businesspeople on roles of the WTO and South Korea to restore the multilateral trading system and other issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2023 | 2:15 PM IST

