JAC Result 2023: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be declared today

Last year JAC Board's result

The pass percentage for class 12th last year was 95.06 per cent. The JAC class 12th arts pass percentage was 97.42 per cent, while the class 12th commerce pass percentage was 92.74.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release JAC 12th and 10th results today, i.e., May 23. According to reports, Jharkhand Board Matric and Higher Secondary Science Results will be live at 3 pm. Once the result is published, students can check and download their JAC 12th or 10th board results from the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.The JAC class 10th examinations were held from March 14 to April 3, and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5.The board has not made any official statement yet. But, several reports claim that the Department of School Education Secretary, K.K Ravi Kumar and Board Chairman, Anil Kumar Mahto, will announce the result along with the merit list and topper's list today at 3 pm.Around 8 lakh students are expecting JAC class 10th and 12th board exam results this year.